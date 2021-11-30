Energy Alert
Manila gets better ISO rating, lowers insurance

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - An area fire department received great news on their ISO rating.

Manila Fire & Rescue dropped their ISO from a 6 to a 4 after a recent assessment.

Manila Fire Chief Brandon Bollinger said within his first two years, he has made sure his firefighters have had training and equipment and engines inspected regularly to make sure the fire department is ready to serve their community.

He added the new ISO rating will bring down fire insurance rates for homeowners.

“That will affect everybody’s insurance in the next couple of years,” Chief Bollinger said. “We figured it would be a drop between 10 percent and 18 percent.”

Bollinger added he is looking to make some additions to the fire department soon.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

