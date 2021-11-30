Energy Alert
Warm and Breezy Wednesday

December 1st, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A quick disturbance today brings clouds and maybe a few sprinkles this morning. Southern Missouri, parts of the bootheel, and Clay and Greene counties may see a quick shower around lunch. It’ll be quick and won’t drop a lot of rain. Breezy, southerly wind warms us up despite the partly cloudy start. Sunshine this afternoon will continue to bump up temperatures near the 70s. We’ll be in the 70s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures drop over the weekend as our next storm system arrives. A few showers may arrive on Saturday with better rain chances coming Sunday. It’ll be colder early next week with another chance of rain by Tuesday or Wednesday.

