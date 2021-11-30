Missing Missouri woman with dementia last seen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Memphis Police Department are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Memphis while visiting from Missouri.

According to a City Watch alert from MPD, Marilyn Loy was with her husband at Walgreens early Tuesday morning on Macon Road when she walked away.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 66-year-old Marilyn Loy, who as last seen in Memphis in the area of Germantown Parkway.



She was wearing a black winter jacket and knit cap.



Can you help? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-636-4479 or 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/3WcL5TXScu — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 30, 2021

The couple has been in Memphis since Friday.

Police say she suffers from schizophrenia and onset dementia.

She is described as 5′2, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was wearing a black winter jacket and a knit cap at the time she went missing.

TBI also issued a statewide Silver Alert to find Loy.

If you have any information on her location, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

