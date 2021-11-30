Energy Alert
More Red Wolves entering transfer portal after conclusion of 2021 season

Marion alum earned A-State starting spot at LB
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More 2021 football Red Wolves are announcing their departure.

Defensive back Antonio Fletcher tweeted Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. He appeared in 5 games for Arkansas State this season, recording 20 tackles. From 2018-2020, the Georgia native had 117 tackles, 2 interceptions, & 2 forced fumbles in 31 games.

RedWolfReport was first to report that Anthony Switzer would also enter the transfer portal. The Marion native played in 8 games in 2021, recording 38 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass deflections. Switzer had 1 interception in the 2020 season.

AStateNation was first to report that P Jacob Enns, DL Corbet Mims, and DB Detravion Green would also enter the portal. RB Marcel Murray entered the portal earlier this month.

Arkansas State continues to assemble their 2022 recruiting class. The Early Signing Period starts December 15th.

