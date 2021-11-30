Energy Alert
Nov. 30: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:17 AM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The lows this morning will still be a little cool compared to yesterday.

With sunshine and southerly winds, the temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s.

Rain chances will increase a little on Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the area. At this time, coverage and amounts don’t look too impressive.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Arkansas Board of Appointment approved new Senate and House maps for the state on Monday.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver discusses crime in the city after a string of shootings in the community last week.

Health officials in Arkansas are concerned that the new Omicron Covid variant could have a major effect on hospitalizations in the natural state.

It’s a time of joy, but the holidays can also be the worst time for anxiety and depression for many.

Memphis native Wendy Moten is back on NBC’s The Voice for Challenge Week after she had a nasty fall last week.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

