Prosecutor offering amnesty for hot check writers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 700 people who have written hot checks in Craighead County will get one day to pay up or risk arrest.

State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman announced Tuesday his office will offer a hot-check amnesty day on Friday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex Building, 511 Union Ave. in Jonesboro.

People with warrants will have two options:

Be served with the warrant and get a new court date.

Pay the checks and fees, and the case will be dismissed. The prosecutor’s office will only accept cash, certified checks, or money orders as payment.

Those who show up will not be taken into custody on their warrant. Those who do not appear or make other arrangements risk being arrested.

For more information, call the prosecuting attorney’s office at 870-972-4779 and speak with Ms. Dodd, the hot check coordinator.

