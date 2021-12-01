70s Through Friday

Temperatures continue to increase, and we’re running 15 degrees above average for early December. Highs make it to the low 70s today and Friday. Clouds increase on Friday, but rain chances hold off until early Saturday morning. Showers look light for most. Better rain chances and heavier rain moves in on Sunday. Highs drop to the 50s on Saturday and increase back into the mid-60s on Sunday. The quick warm-up should be enough to fuel occasional thunder with the rain. Next week looks colder and should bring more rain chances.

