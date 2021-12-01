Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

70s Through Friday

December 2nd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures continue to increase, and we’re running 15 degrees above average for early December. Highs make it to the low 70s today and Friday. Clouds increase on Friday, but rain chances hold off until early Saturday morning. Showers look light for most. Better rain chances and heavier rain moves in on Sunday. Highs drop to the 50s on Saturday and increase back into the mid-60s on Sunday. The quick warm-up should be enough to fuel occasional thunder with the rain. Next week looks colder and should bring more rain chances.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Howard Earl Holmes
Body found in ditch identified as missing Wynne man
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
A $750,000 cash-only bond was set for Gavin Harris, 18, of Jonesboro during an appearance in...
$750,000 cash only bond set for suspect in shooting

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
The USGS reported a magnitude 2.6 earthquake near Blytheville on Wednesday morning, December 1.
M2.6 earthquake reported near Blytheville, Ark.
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (12/1)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (12/1)
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast