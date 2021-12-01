Arkansas sees its biggest COVID-19 case jump since September

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases since September.

The state reported 1,044 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 528,838. The state’s active cases increased by 335 to 5,699. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 12 to 8,667, and hospitalizations increased by 19 to 409.

Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s health secretary, said part of the increase may have come from people waiting until after Thanksgiving to get tested.

But he warned that “if this continues, we are definitely in another surge.”

Arkansas ranks 35th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

