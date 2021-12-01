Bad Check Writers Finally Get Relief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Prosecutor is offering hundreds of people who wrote a bad check a chance to pay up.

Local Jonesboro business owner Leigh Ann Faught-Ford says checks are a thing of the past.

“Payments methods have definitely changed over the years. And I would say maybe this past year I’ve had a total of ten checks. They either want to pay through debit card or credit card,” Leigh Ann Faught-Ford said.

Though local businesses have seen fewer checks. There are over 700 warrants in Jonesboro for people who wrote hot checks.

Amnesty day for those who wrote bad checks is December 10th. Offenders can either get a new court date or pay those checks and fees and have their case dismissed.

You can view a list of offenders here.

