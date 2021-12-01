Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bad Check Writers Finally Get Relief

Hot check writers could finally be let off
By Karesse Clemons
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Prosecutor is offering hundreds of people who wrote a bad check a chance to pay up.

Local Jonesboro business owner Leigh Ann Faught-Ford says checks are a thing of the past.

“Payments methods have definitely changed over the years. And I would say maybe this past year I’ve had a total of ten checks. They either want to pay through debit card or credit card,” Leigh Ann Faught-Ford said.

Though local businesses have seen fewer checks. There are over 700 warrants in Jonesboro for people who wrote hot checks.

Amnesty day for those who wrote bad checks is December 10th. Offenders can either get a new court date or pay those checks and fees and have their case dismissed.

You can view a list of offenders here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he...
Former county clerk sentenced to prison for theft
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a man for sexual assault after police say he...
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

GR8 Acts of Kindness
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Region 8 News at 10
KAIT 10 11/30/21
Senators Pay Tribute to Deputy
Senators Pay Tribute to Deputy
This year the Humane Society’s goal is to raise $5,000.
Nonprofit thankful for Giving Tuesday efforts