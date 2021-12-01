Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crews battle fire on Warner Avenue

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire Department spent over an hour battling a house fire on Warner Avenue.

Battalion Fire Chief Brett Winstead said no one was hurt, but the house was severely damaged.

Winstead added a person was burning leaves or junk in the backyard when the fire became out of control and spread to the house.

Sherry Ford, a neighbor who witnessed the fire, said her neighbors told her no one was aware of the fire.

“I was really surprised to know these many people were in the house and nobody knew about it,” Ford added. “That could have been deadly.”

Ford mentioned the family lost everything in the fire, adding they have a small baby that will need diapers and milk.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he...
Former county clerk sentenced to prison for theft
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a man for sexual assault after police say he...
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

A Cave City restaurant is holding a holiday fundraiser.
Restaurant hosting holiday breakfast fundraiser
Jaguars host Poyen Friday night.
FFN Extra: McCrory HC Chris Kennon on Tight-Knit Team, 2A Semifinal Matchup
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Arkansas State DL
11 Red Wolves selected to 2021 PFF All-Sun Belt Team