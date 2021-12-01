Crews battle fire on Warner Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire Department spent over an hour battling a house fire on Warner Avenue.

Battalion Fire Chief Brett Winstead said no one was hurt, but the house was severely damaged.

Winstead added a person was burning leaves or junk in the backyard when the fire became out of control and spread to the house.

Sherry Ford, a neighbor who witnessed the fire, said her neighbors told her no one was aware of the fire.

“I was really surprised to know these many people were in the house and nobody knew about it,” Ford added. “That could have been deadly.”

Ford mentioned the family lost everything in the fire, adding they have a small baby that will need diapers and milk.

