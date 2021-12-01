Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dec. 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will be the trend for the next few days as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front is set to come through on Friday night that will give some showers to Region 8.

We should get a break for Saturday afternoon and evening, but more showers return on Sunday.

There are a lot of Christmas parades and tree lightings this week. So far, the weather looks good for the Jonesboro Christmas parade on Thursday evening!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

After nine hours of questioning by Judge Timothy Brooks and the attorneys from both sides of Joshua Duggar’s child pornography case, 12 jurors and four alternates have been selected.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be a concern in Arkansas and around the nation as doctors learn more about this coronavirus strain.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he is planning on calling a special session of the Arkansas General Assembly to start on December 7 to focus on a new proposed tax cut and other issues.

The Craighead County Prosecutor is offering hundreds of people who wrote a bad check a chance to pay up.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
Jonesboro police have arrested two people suspected in a shooting earlier this month.
2 arrested in connection with recent shooting
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe

Latest News

GR8 Acts of Kindness
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Region 8 News at 10
KAIT 10 11/30/21
Senators Pay Tribute to Deputy
Senators Pay Tribute to Deputy
This year the Humane Society’s goal is to raise $5,000.
Nonprofit thankful for Giving Tuesday efforts