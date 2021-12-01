Dec. 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cool mornings and warm afternoons will be the trend for the next few days as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.

A cold front is set to come through on Friday night that will give some showers to Region 8.

We should get a break for Saturday afternoon and evening, but more showers return on Sunday.

There are a lot of Christmas parades and tree lightings this week. So far, the weather looks good for the Jonesboro Christmas parade on Thursday evening!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

After nine hours of questioning by Judge Timothy Brooks and the attorneys from both sides of Joshua Duggar’s child pornography case, 12 jurors and four alternates have been selected.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be a concern in Arkansas and around the nation as doctors learn more about this coronavirus strain.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he is planning on calling a special session of the Arkansas General Assembly to start on December 7 to focus on a new proposed tax cut and other issues.

The Craighead County Prosecutor is offering hundreds of people who wrote a bad check a chance to pay up.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.