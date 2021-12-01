Garth Brooks returning to play in Arkansas, first time in 7 years

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Garth Brooks is returning to Arkansas.

According to a news release, for the first time ever, Garth will play at the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. This will be his first appearance in the state of Arkansas in over seven years.

The concert will be on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

This will also be Garth’s only Arkansas and Oklahoma stadium appearance on the tour in 2022! However, he will be playing in Baton Rouge on April 30.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, December 3, at 10 a.m. CT. The concert will feature in-the-round seating. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, December 3. Tickets will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.