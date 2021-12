BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KFVS) - The USGS reported a magnitude 2.6 earthquake near Blytheville on Wednesday morning, December 1.

According to the preliminary report, the earthquake happened 1.8 miles north, northwest of Blytheville and 20.8 miles south, southeast of Kennett, Mo.

It happened around 2:16 a.m. and had a depth of 11 km.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.