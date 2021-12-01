Man accused of shooting at murder suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man pulled out his gun and shot at another man accused of murder as the man tried to leave the scene, Jonesboro police said Wednesday.

Police arrested Julius Martel Henry, 35, of Jonesboro on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of firearms by certain persons after an investigation into the Oct. 30 shooting on Chestnut.

Officers said at the time they got a call about shots being fired in the area.

Xavier Malone, 30, of Jonesboro was found dead inside the house, with a gunshot wound to the chest, Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit. Robert Earl Clark, 31, of Jonesboro was arrested in the case but told authorities the shooting was in self-defense.

Police also interviewed three witnesses about the shooting and what happened afterward.

“Three separate witnesses stated that Julius Henry was inside the residence at the time of the homicide and once the suspect shot and killed the victim, Mr. Henry pulled out his gun and began firing at the suspect and chased him outside and continued shooting at him while he was fleeing the residence and attempting to leave in a car,” the court document said.

Police also said Henry was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident and that the monitor showed Henry “to be at the residence at the time of the shooting confirming the three witness statements.”

A $150,000 cash-only bond was set for Henry, who will be arraigned Dec. 30 in circuit court.

