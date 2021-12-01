Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mental health experts say the holidays can lead to loneliness for the elderly

Over the holidays, health experts say it’s important to reach out to a loved one especially if...
Over the holidays, health experts say it’s important to reach out to a loved one especially if you can’t celebrate with them in person.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holidays can be the happiest and loneliest time of the year for many. COVID-19, isolation and breaking family traditions can impact mental health for the elderly.

Clinical Social Worker for Burrell Behavioral Health Kristen Shuler said the pandemic has taken a toll on how families celebrate the holidays. She said breaking tradition like not gathering for Christmas because of the pandemic can make a huge impact.

Grief of a loved one can also impact a person’s mental health. Seniors also experience loneliness after the holidays because the celebrating is over.

She said over the holidays, it’s important to reach out to a loved one especially if you can’t celebrate with them in person.

”Calling regularly or checking in regularly, not just on Christmas day,” said Shuler. “Being more connected around this time can be really helpful. In terms of if your loved one does express some feelings of being lonely or isolated, really hear them out and validate that instead of kind of trying to change their minds about how they feel really normalize being able to talk about that and to share that openly.”

Shuler said loneliness is detrimental to our health and increases the risk for depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. She said it’s important to do things that will help regulate your mood.

”Eating healthy, drinking plenty of water, exercising, avoiding substance,” said Shuler. “Just focusing on new opportunities, to build new traditions, unplugging from media if it’s something that does become a source of overwhelm and just attending to your own needs overall.”

If you’re unable to meet with loved ones this season, Schuler said to focus on the things you still can do instead of focusing on the things that have become restricted.

“Often sending pictures that maybe the younger generation draws things of that nature and being able to connect remotely. “It may require you to help your loved one navigate some of the technical sides of that. Being able to do things to create new traditions and new ways of doing that making new meaningful memories.”

Burrell recently added a new service called Pathway to Care, which targets mental health for those 55 years and up. Shuler said in the next nine years, every person within the baby boomer generation will be 65 years and older. She said they’re at much higher risk for chronic health conditions and multiple mental health concerns. That’s why there’s a huge need to have providers that are clinically trained to specifically work with older adults.

Home Instead is offering its Be a Santa to a Senior program, where you can adopt a senior in the community and give them a Christmas gift. You can pick out your senior at Harter House on Republic Road. There’s a tree which has a wish list.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
Jonesboro police have arrested two people suspected in a shooting earlier this month.
2 arrested in connection with recent shooting
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he’ll call the Legislature back into session...
Arkansas governor to call special session on tax cut plan
A federal elections watchdog group on Wednesday filed another complaint against former Missouri...
Watchdog files 2nd complaint against Senate hopeful Greitens
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Jury seated, openings next in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial
Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s health secretary, said part of the increase may have come from...
Arkansas sees its biggest COVID-19 case jump since September
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard