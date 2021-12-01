A new Christmas lights display is coming to Region 8

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in the town’s history, Pocahontas will have a walk-through Christmas lights display.

The display will open on Dec. 2 after the annual Christmas parade. It will be at the Overlook Park on the banks of the Black River.

Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton said he looks forward to seeing the city’s first-ever display once it’s finished.

“We’re getting back into that Christmas spirit. It’s going to be an annual event, we’re going to do this every year. And we’re going to get bigger with time,” Sutton said.

The display will be finished before the parade starts and will be open through Christmas Day. The park will be full of lights, music, and carolers, and there’s a chance Santa Claus himself could show up.

To find out when Santa will be there for pictures, you can visit the City’s website.

