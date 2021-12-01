Nonprofit thankful for Giving Tuesday efforts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Across the world celebrations of generosity happened Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is the day of giving in funds, kindness, advocacy, and goods.

Nonprofits heavily depend on days like that.

Puppies like Cider and Cinnamon are waiting for a “furever” home.

Days like Giving Tuesday make their stay at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society easier.

This year the Humane Society’s goal is to raise $5,000.

“It kind of helps push the end of the year budget,” said Hillary Starnes, Director of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

Starnes said funds go towards supplies, projects, and keeping the nonprofit afloat.

“And this just kind of helps us prepare for next year as well and it is super important any nonprofit because that is how we run,” she said.

Starnes said during 2020 many people were eager to give, because saw how much organizations like nonprofits help the community.

“People were giving, they were understanding that without nonprofits, people don’t have the resources. So, they were willing to help us,” said Starnes.

This year they are slowly reaching their goal, but Starnes said they are happy for all the donations whether they reach their goal or not.

“You kind of gear up for it. That is when a lot of our donors will do their giving,” she said.

The nonprofit was able to get new stainless steel dog kennels. Now it is working to purchase a new generator and more supplies for the facility.

