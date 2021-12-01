Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nonprofit thankful for Giving Tuesday efforts

By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Across the world celebrations of generosity happened Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is the day of giving in funds, kindness, advocacy, and goods.

Nonprofits heavily depend on days like that.

Puppies like Cider and Cinnamon are waiting for a “furever” home.

Days like Giving Tuesday make their stay at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society easier.

This year the Humane Society’s goal is to raise $5,000.

“It kind of helps push the end of the year budget,” said Hillary Starnes, Director of the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

Starnes said funds go towards supplies, projects, and keeping the nonprofit afloat.

“And this just kind of helps us prepare for next year as well and it is super important any nonprofit because that is how we run,” she said.

Starnes said during 2020 many people were eager to give, because saw how much organizations like nonprofits help the community.

“People were giving, they were understanding that without nonprofits, people don’t have the resources. So, they were willing to help us,” said Starnes.

This year they are slowly reaching their goal, but Starnes said they are happy for all the donations whether they reach their goal or not.

“You kind of gear up for it. That is when a lot of our donors will do their giving,” she said.

The nonprofit was able to get new stainless steel dog kennels. Now it is working to purchase a new generator and more supplies for the facility.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he...
Former county clerk sentenced to prison for theft
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a man for sexual assault after police say he...
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured. He was later lured...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside
As you enjoy your thanksgiving feast in a couple days... think twice before giving any of that...
Keeping your pet safe during Thanksgiving
Animals need to stay away from fatty foods while during thanksgiving.
Keeping pets from thanksgiving food
Orphaned pumas rescued by Memphis Zoo
Orphaned puma kittens rescued by Memphis Zoo