Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Organizations team up for distribution event

Food bank distributes over 400 boxes of food in Randolph County.
The Food Bank of NEA handed out 400 boxes of food in Randolph County.
The Food Bank of NEA handed out 400 boxes of food in Randolph County.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Many families go hungry in Region 8. That was apparent in Randolph County Wednesday morning.

The line for the final Commodity Distribution event in Pocahontas was so long, the police intervened.

To avoid blocking city streets, the event started an hour early and only lasted for two hours before all food was given out.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas teamed up with Jump Start Ministries from Walnut Ridge to host the event. Office Manager Chris Parris said helping with community events is what Jump Start is all about.

“By bringing our people out and helping them give something back to the community, that’s the most important thing we do. And honestly, the best way to help yourself is by helping others,” Parris said. “This is a very important part of what we do when people first come in to help them develop a servant’s heart. Also to help give them a sense of work ethic and self-worth about themselves and develop pride in themselves.”

Jump Start is a long-term recovery center focused on helping individuals experience a new sense of purpose. They’ve been partnered with the food bank for several years and frequent the distribution events.

There was also a distribution event in Ravenden Springs Wednesday morning. Between the two events, over 400 boxes of food were distributed to those in need in Randolph County.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
A $750,000 cash-only bond was set for Gavin Harris, 18, of Jonesboro during an appearance in...
$750,000 cash only bond set for suspect in shooting
A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head

Latest News

Part of the Christmas display at Overlook Park.
A new Christmas lights display is coming to Region 8
A $750,000 cash-only bond was set for Gavin Harris, 18, of Jonesboro during an appearance in...
$750,000 cash only bond set for suspect in shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Julius Martel Henry, 35, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect