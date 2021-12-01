Organizations team up for distribution event

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Many families go hungry in Region 8. That was apparent in Randolph County Wednesday morning.

The line for the final Commodity Distribution event in Pocahontas was so long, the police intervened.

To avoid blocking city streets, the event started an hour early and only lasted for two hours before all food was given out.

Update: lines were so long (and already formed by the time I got here around 7:30) they had to start the event an hour early.



The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas teamed up with Jump Start Ministries from Walnut Ridge to host the event. Office Manager Chris Parris said helping with community events is what Jump Start is all about.

“By bringing our people out and helping them give something back to the community, that’s the most important thing we do. And honestly, the best way to help yourself is by helping others,” Parris said. “This is a very important part of what we do when people first come in to help them develop a servant’s heart. Also to help give them a sense of work ethic and self-worth about themselves and develop pride in themselves.”

Jump Start is a long-term recovery center focused on helping individuals experience a new sense of purpose. They’ve been partnered with the food bank for several years and frequent the distribution events.

There was also a distribution event in Ravenden Springs Wednesday morning. Between the two events, over 400 boxes of food were distributed to those in need in Randolph County.

