Poplar Bluff police investigating after man shot multiple times near gas station

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff police are investigating after a man was shot multiple shots.

Poplar Bluff Police Department reported a shooting on Tuesday, November 30.

According to CID Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers were called a report of a shooting around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30 near Munch N Pump on Sycamore Street.

When officers arrived they found a 18-year-old male that had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was then airlifted to another hospital. He said his injuries were “non-life-threatening.”

Lt. Stewart said the suspect fled the scene.

The police department does not have any suspect information to release at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.