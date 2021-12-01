Restaurant hosting holiday breakfast fundraiser

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - At Millie’s restaurant in Cave City, giving back is always atop the list of priorities.

This holiday season, they’re doing so through a “Breakfast with Santa” event on Dec. 4 and again on Dec. 11. For $15, children and adults alike can get a plate, a picture with Santa Claus, and more goodies.

However, the proceeds aren’t going into the owners’ pockets. Instead, they’re going to something bigger.

“We are raising money for the handicap accessible playground at the Cave City Elementary School,” Brooke Walling said.

Walling is the co-owner of Millie’s. She and her sister-in-law Sarah Musick started the restaurant in memory of Walling’s late daughter, Millie.

Millie died unexpectedly in 2017. Now, her memory lives on.

“We just want to use her memory as a give-back and help different people going through different situations,” Walling said.

According to Walling, who worked in the Cave City School District prior to opening her restaurant in 2021, there is a growing need for the equipment.

There was a similar fundraiser at the annual Watermelon Festival over the summer as well.

Additionally, both Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the photographer, and the decorators, are all working for free to maximize the fundraiser.

Some of the equipment will be paid for through a grant, but these funds will go towards additional pieces of the larger project.

The more donations, the bigger the playground will be.

“That’s just near and dear to my heart. I just think all kids need the ability to be able to play and have fun,” Walling said.

Millie was named after her great grandmother, Mildred Hastings.

Walling said Hastings’ recipes are still being used at Millie’s today.

Soon, when children are playing on their new playground equipment, it will all be because of one little girl whose life inspired a movement.

A girl who loved to play and had a smile that could light up an entire restaurant.

Tickets can be purchased at Millie’s Restaurant in Cave City which is located at 207 S. Main St. Suite A or over the phone at 870-916-2198.

