Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Restaurant hosting holiday breakfast fundraiser

Breakfast with Santa will raise money for handicap accessible playground.
By Chase Gage
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - At Millie’s restaurant in Cave City, giving back is always atop the list of priorities.

This holiday season, they’re doing so through a “Breakfast with Santa” event on Dec. 4 and again on Dec. 11. For $15, children and adults alike can get a plate, a picture with Santa Claus, and more goodies.

However, the proceeds aren’t going into the owners’ pockets. Instead, they’re going to something bigger.

“We are raising money for the handicap accessible playground at the Cave City Elementary School,” Brooke Walling said.

Walling is the co-owner of Millie’s. She and her sister-in-law Sarah Musick started the restaurant in memory of Walling’s late daughter, Millie.

Millie died unexpectedly in 2017. Now, her memory lives on.

“We just want to use her memory as a give-back and help different people going through different situations,” Walling said.

According to Walling, who worked in the Cave City School District prior to opening her restaurant in 2021, there is a growing need for the equipment.

There was a similar fundraiser at the annual Watermelon Festival over the summer as well.

Additionally, both Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the photographer, and the decorators, are all working for free to maximize the fundraiser.

Some of the equipment will be paid for through a grant, but these funds will go towards additional pieces of the larger project.

The more donations, the bigger the playground will be.

“That’s just near and dear to my heart. I just think all kids need the ability to be able to play and have fun,” Walling said.

Millie was named after her great grandmother, Mildred Hastings.

Walling said Hastings’ recipes are still being used at Millie’s today.

Soon, when children are playing on their new playground equipment, it will all be because of one little girl whose life inspired a movement.

A girl who loved to play and had a smile that could light up an entire restaurant.

Tickets can be purchased at Millie’s Restaurant in Cave City which is located at 207 S. Main St. Suite A or over the phone at 870-916-2198.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head
A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he...
Former county clerk sentenced to prison for theft
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a man found dead Sunday in a ditch.
Body discovered in ditch, ASP investigating
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A judge found probable cause Monday to arrest a man for sexual assault after police say he...
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro police have arrested two people suspected in a shooting earlier this month.
2 arrested in connection with recent shooting
More than 700 people who have written hot checks in Craighead County will get one day to pay up...
Prosecutor offering amnesty for hot check writers
A Republican panel on Monday approved new boundaries for Arkansas’ state House and Senate seats...
Arkansas panel approves new state House, Senate districts