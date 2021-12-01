Southland Casino donates $600K to two organizations on Giving Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On this Giving Tuesday, Southland Casino gave donations to two deserving organizations.

$325,000 went to the Mid-South Food Bank to provide nearly a million meals for people in need in Crittenden County. The East Arkansas Family Health Center will use $275,00 to recruit an OBGYN.

“We only have one physician in Crittenden County that’s slated to leave at the end of December. So, we really, sorely lack access to those services in the community,” said Susan Ward Jones, CEO of East Arkansas Family Health Center.

“We’re really going to be reaching out a little bit more to children, so we’re doing some school pantries. We’re very excited about that,” said Cathy Pope, president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank.

Southland says these donations aim to ensure access to nutritious food and proper access to women’s health care.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.