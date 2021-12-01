Energy Alert
“This is a very safe community” Jonesboro mayor on gun violence

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police Department made three arrests on one of the nine shootings that occurred within the past 10 days.

Region 8 News contacted Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver for answers on how gun violence can be resolved in the city.

Despite numbers indicating that crime has gone up, Mayor Copenhaver told Region 8 News the crime has gone down saying police solved five of seven homicides.

“We are achieving what we set out to do,” the mayor said, “This a very safe community.”

The mayor added the crimes have mainly been related to each other.

Mayor Copenhaver mentioned he is continuing to stand on his promise to be tough on crime, reaffirming to people he will give a voice to the community and meet with schools on finding ways to keep youth safe from violence.

He did not go into any specifics on how the city plans to tackle the crime rate.

As of Tuesday, no meetings have been held with the schools or community leaders, but the city said they plan on scheduling meetings sometime in the future.

