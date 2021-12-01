Toy donations see major fall as Christmas approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Supply chain issues and inflation have caused many people to rely on toy donations with Christmas right around the corner.

The demand for toy donations is at an all-time high which has caused many donation sites not to see the same inventory they are used to.

Teri Smith of the Salvation Army says that any little bit can go a long way to helping someone in need.

“Even one item helps our children who don’t even have that opportunity many of our kids are coming to us wouldn’t even have a Christmas if it wasn’t for the angel tree,” said Smith.

Smith says donations may be low this year because people feel bad not giving as much as they have in the past, but she preaches that anything helps.

The angel trees are how people can donate across the Jonesboro area. The tree gives you all the details you need to purchase much-needed gifts for the children.

“They don’t have winter coats, they don’t have, they need new underwear or those types of things,” said Smith.

The last day to donate is December 10th, and you can also go through walmart.com and donate gifts online.

