Warrants issued for suspect in deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humboldt Police Department has identified the suspect in a deadly shooting at a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the lobby of Humboldt High School’s gym and claimed the life of 21-year-old Kevon Pankey.

Another victim was critically injured and transported to a trauma center for treatment and a third victim was taken to a hospital in Jackson, Tennessee with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for 18-year-old Jadon Hardiman. The following warrants were obtained:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Three counts of armed and dangerous felons
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Carry a weapon-gun on school property

Police say Hardiman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.

