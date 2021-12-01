‘We’ve never played without each other:’ Tight-knit McCrory Jaguars prepare for 2A Semifinal matchup Friday

MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - To make a deep run in the playoffs, it takes more than talent. Team chemistry plays a huge factor.

The McCrory Jaguars (11-1) have a bit of both. The Jaguars will host Poyen in the 2A Semifinals Friday. It’ll be bittersweet for 13 seniors on the team, as it will be the final home game of their high school careers.

“You know, you say it, and we hear it all the time, they’re like brothers,” Head Coach Chris Kennon said. “But they really are.”

And they’re not just brothers on the gridiron. They’re brothers on whatever playing field they step on, whether it’s basketball, baseball, or football.

“Put it this way we’ve never played a down without each other since our first down to right now,” quarterback and Arkansas State baseball commit Cason Campbell said. “We’ve never played without each other. This team is really special.

Football is a family affair for Campbell. His dad serves on the coaching staff.

He says this run is one of his best memories.

“They’re really my brothers,” Campbell said. “We truly care about each other and we play for one another. We have each other’s backs... we want this for each other, not just for ourselves. There’s no one really selfish on the team.”

But it’s not just Campbell getting the job done. He and Reid Kennon have powered the Jaguar offense.

“It’s been really special, I mean I’ve loved every minute of it,” Reid said. “We have a bond that most people I don’t think, I don’t feel like do have, we’ve grown up together our whole lives, played together our whole lives quite and it’s just really really special. We were still playing backyard football with each other, hitting and tackling each other ever since we could walk and run and everything and it means the world.”

Kennon says beating Des Arc last week was one of his favorite moments while donning the Jaguar uniform

And that’s no small feat, because Kennon has countless memories with his dad, Head Coach Chris Kennon, on this field.

“As young as I can remember, I can remember running up and down the sidelines with my dad,” Reid said.

As for Chris, he knows how special this group is.

“They’ve gone through a lot of stuff together, whether it’s school, out of school, you know football or whatever it may be with basketball, baseball, whatever they do,” he said. “They’ve been together this whole time, and they’re very team oriented and they’re only worried about winning at the end of the night, not worrying about who did what or anything else and you know nobody takes offense to anything they just want to win.”

