10 Red Wolves selected to 2021 All-Sun Belt Football Team
The Arkansas State football team had 10 players combine for 11 selections to the 2021 All-Sun Belt Conference Team, announced Thursday by the league office.
The Red Wolves had one first-team selection, four players earn second-team recognition, two third-team picks and an additional four honorable mention choices. A-State had players represent all three phases of the game, including four on offense and three on both offense and special teams.
Senior running back Alan Lamar represented A-State on the first team as a kick returner after posting a school and Sun Belt Conference-record 1,333 kickoff return yards that are currently the most in the nation. The Olive Branch, Miss., native and two-time Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week was named second team at the all-purpose position as well.
Also representing the Red Wolves on the second team were junior defensive end Kivon Bennett (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), junior kicker Blake Grupe (Sedalia, Mo.) and second-year freshman wide receiver Corey Rucker (Bentonia, Miss.). Bennett is ranked among the top three players in the league for both tackles for loss (16.5) and sacks (8.0).
Grupe became A-State’s all-time career scoring and field-goals made leader during the course of the season, while Rucker posted nine touchdown receptions that were the most in the Sun Belt among wide receivers.
Finding a place on the third team were junior wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt (Texarkana, Texas) and redshirt freshman punter Ryan Hanson (Taylor, Texas). Hunt ended the regular season with 51 receptions for 749 yards and six touchdowns, and Hanson averaged 44.0 yards per punt that was the third best in the SBC.
A-State’s four honorable mention selections were made up of senior safety Elery Alexander (Van Vleck, Texas), defensive end Joe Ozougwu (Alief, Texas), junior offensive lineman Andre Harris Jr. (Oklahoma City, Okla.) and freshman tight end Emmanual Stevenson (Eufaula, Ala.).
Alexander led A-State in tackles with 84 to his credit, Ozougwu ranks 10th in the nation in total tackles for loss (16.0), Harris picked up his second career All-Sun Belt selection and Stevenson ended his true freshman season with 22 receptions for 193 yards and a pair of scores.
2021 ALL-SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year: D’Marco Jackson, App State
Newcomer of the Year: Chase Brice, App State
Freshman of the Year: Montrell Johnson, Louisiana
Coach of the Year: Billy Napier, Louisiana
All-Sun Belt First Team Offense
QB: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
RB: Nate Noel, App State
RB: Shermari Jones, Coastal Carolina
OL: Max Mitchell, Louisiana
OL: Cooper Hodges, App State
OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana
OL: Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State
OL: Baer Hunter, App State
TE: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
WR: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama
WR: Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
WR: Corey Sutton, App State
All-Sun Belt First Team Defense
DL: Josiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
DL: Demetrius Taylor, App State
DL: Javon Salomon, Troy
DL: CJ Brewer, Coastal Carolina
LB: D’Marco Jackson, App State
LB: Carlton Martial, Troy
LB: Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina
DB: Steven Jones Jr., App State
DB: Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
DB: Shaun Jolly, App State
DB: Antavious Lane, Georgia State
DB: D’Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina
All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams
RS: Alan Lamar, Arkansas State
K: Chandler Staton, App State
P: Rhys Burns, Louisiana
AP: Chris Smith, Louisiana
All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense
WR: Corey Rucker, Arkansas State
QB: Levi Lewis, Louisiana
RB: Camerun Peoples, App State
RB: Montrell Johnson, Louisiana
OL: Malik Sumter, Georgia State
OL: Shane Vallot. Louisiana
OL: Austin Stidham, Troy
OL: Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OL: Dylan Bradshaw, Troy
TE: Roger Carter, Georgia State
WR: Malik Williams, App State
WR: Thomas Hennigan, App State
All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense
DL: Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State
DL: Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina
DL: Zi’Yon Hill, Louisiana
DL: CJ Wright, Georgia Southern
DL: Will Choloh, Troy
LB: Chauncey Manac, Louisiana
LB: Trey Cobb, App State
LB: Lorenzo McCaskill, Louisiana
DB: Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama
DB: Percy Butler, Louisiana
DB: Kaiden Smith, App State
DB: Eric Garror, Louisiana
All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams
K: Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
AP: Alan Lamar, Arkansas State
P: Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern
RS: Jalen Virgil, App State
All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense
WR: Te’Vailance Hunt, Arkansas State
QB: Chase Brice, App State
RB: Chris Smith, Louisiana
RB: Tucker Gregg, Georgia State
OL: Anderson Hardy, App State
OL: Trey Carter, Coastal Carolina
OL: Dalton Cooper, Texas State
OL: Pat Bartlett, Georgia State
OL: Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern
TE: Lincoln Sefcik, South Alabama
WR: Tez Johnson, Troy
WR: Boogie Knight, ULM
All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense
DL: Richard Jibunor, Troy
DL: Tayland Humphrey, Louisiana
DL: Dontae Wilson, Georgia State
DL: Andre Jones, Louisiana
LB: Nick Hampton, App State
LB: Eldrick Robinson II, Georgia Southern
LB: Blake Carroll, Georgia State
DB: Quavian White, Georgia State
DB: Anthony Wilson, Georgia Southern
DB: Alex Spillum, Coastal Carolina
DB: Mekhi Garner, Louisiana
DB: TJ Harris, Troy
All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams
P: Ryan Hanson, Arkansas State
K: Calum Sutherland, ULM
RS: Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
AP: Caleb Spurlin, App State
Arkansas State Honorable Mention
DB: Elery Alexander
OL: Andre Harris Jr.
DE: Joe Ozougwu
TE: Emmanual Stevenson
