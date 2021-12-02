17-year-old arrested with gun at school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high school basketball game.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was arrested around 8 p.m. Nov. 30 after Jonesboro police went to Nettleton High School, 4201 Chieftain Lane, after getting a call about a person possibly with a firearm.

A school resource officer, as well as school security, were at the scene escorting the teen outside the building when police arrived.

Officers later found the gun and took the teen into custody, initial incident report stated.

“The subject was asking why he was being searched and that he didn’t do anything wrong. He was told that carrying a gun on school property is a crime but he still insisted that he didn’t do anything wrong,” an officer stated in the report.

The weapon had 12 live rounds in the magazine but none in the chamber, police said.

The gym was reportedly crowded with people watching a basketball game at the time the incident happened.

However, pPolice are not sure if the teenager ever showed or pointed the gun at anyone.

The teenager was turned over to the juvenile authorities and will face charges of possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a handgun on school property, obstructing governmental operations, criminal trespassing, and a juvenile probation violation.

