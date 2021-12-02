Arkansas groups discuss abortion case before Supreme Court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The nation’s highest court heard oral arguments Wednesday on a Mississippi abortion law that drew supporters on both sides of the debate to the nation’s capital.

The arguments also drew interest in Arkansas from people on both sides of the debate.

According to content partner KARK, Arkansans with opinions on the issue are concerned over the Supreme Court debate and an abortion bill in the state of Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that the issue would not be on a call for a special session, which starts Dec. 7, citing a decision on a Texas abortion case that was heard earlier this year.

Officials with Family Council and the Arkansas Abortion Support Network gave differing opinions on the issue.

“We believe it’s unfortunate because we think it’s a missed opportunity,” Family Council’s Charisse Dean told KARK.

“They don’t need to take this up here in Arkansas in this next session,” Karen Musick with the Arkansas Abortion Support Network told KARK. “They need to know that this is something that Arkansans don’t want to happen.”

However, Musick told KARK that her group is cautious on the Arkansas bill issue.

“He signed a full abortion ban into law,” Musick said. “I don’t think he wants it to happen, but we also see that there are other people who would like it to happen.”

A decision on the ruling is expected by late June or early July 2022, and both sides told KARK that they are waiting to see what happens.

“We are ready and willing to support any good pro-life legislation that is presented,” Dean said.

“Whatever the pregnant person wants, should be what the pregnant person gets to do,” Musick said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.