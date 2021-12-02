Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Northwestern State Thursday night

Arkansas State looks to get back on the winning track on Thursday, taking on Southland Conference opponent Northwestern State. A-State hopes to defend home court and exorcise the Lady Demons to improve to 5-4 on the year. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 95.3 The Ticket.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 762-590 all-time record (.564) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

Arkansas State returns home to face another first-time opponent in Northwestern State, coming up from Natchitoches, La. The Lady Demons are 3-3 overall with wins over Centenary, Texas A&M-Texarkana and Louisiana Christian. Losses on the season, including two straight entering Thursday, have come on the road to Grambling, Kansas State and Wichita State. The Demons are strong in the post, leading the Southland Conference in rebounding (44.67/game) and ranking second in the league in offensive boards per game (15.8). Jordan Todd is a big reason why… She ranks tied for 11th in the NCAA with four double-doubles on the year and leads the Southland in blocked shots (9), offensive rebounds per game (4.2), while ranking second in rebounding (9.3/game). Candice Parramore is one of the top free-throw shooters early on this season, shooting 91.7 percent, which is 23rd in the NCAA.

Trinitee Jackson recorded her third double-double of the season, but it was not enough to overcome a sharp-shooting Abilene Christian squad, as Arkansas State fell 81-69 Sunday to the Wildcats in Tulsa, Okla. Jackson was one of our Red Wolves in double-digit scoring, including Morgan Wallace (11), Keya Patton (11) and Jireh Washington (10).

