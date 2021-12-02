Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Armed man killed in late night shooting

A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.
A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.

In a news release, Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said officers went to a home on the 1700-block of Chickasawba Street over a shooting.

Witnesses told police that Raymond Morgan, 24, went to the home holding a gun in his hand.

They added that he started a fight with one of the many people inside the home.

One of those people shot Morgan.

Police confirmed that a second person was shot during the incident, but they are expected to recover.

Officers haven’t made any arrests at this time and they are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Howard Earl Holmes
Body found in ditch identified as missing Wynne man
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Julius Martel Henry, 35, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect

Latest News

For the first time ever, the Portageville Police Department took part in No-Shave November.
Portageville PD uses No-Shave November to raise money for Shop with a Cop program
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
The deer was harvested in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge in Union County and a sample...
Chronic wasting disease found in deer in southern Arkansas
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide