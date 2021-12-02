Energy Alert
Breaking and entering calls expected to rise

By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Your most wonderful time of the year can become a nightmare if you don’t make sure your secure items in your home and car.

Jonesboro police reported 31 cases of breaking and entering calls in November, and they are expecting more throughout the holiday season.

Police Detective Brian Arnold said leaving items in plain sight makes it easier for them to steal.

“Try to keep the presents from the line of sight,” Detective Arnold said.

The detective added it’s safe for people to put up their Christmas trees in front of their windows for display, but never place any presents under the tree for people to see them.

He mentioned people should install security cameras in their cars and homes, so if there is someone who attempts to break in, police will be able to identify the suspect.

“If we don’t have anything to go off of, there’s nothing we can do,” he said. “We don’t know what time it happened, we don’t know what happened – or even a description.”

Detective Arnold suggested hiding valuables in the trunk, and if your trunk is visible, cover them with a blanket.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

