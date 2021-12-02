Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Chronic wasting disease found in deer in southern Arkansas

Buck looking into camera
The deer was harvested in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge in Union County and a sample has been confirmed with the fatal disease that affects deer, elk, caribou and moose(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONG, Ark. (AP) — Chronic wasting disease has been found in a deer in southern Arkansas, near the Louisiana state line, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reported Thursday.

The deer was harvested in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge in Union County and a sample has been confirmed with the fatal disease that affects deer, elk, caribou and moose, the commission said.

The source of the disease is unknown as the nearest known positive case was 120 miles away in Issaquena County, Mississippi, and is more than 200 miles from the nearest known positive case in Arkansas, the commission said.

“With this positive case being so far from any previously known source, we’ve already begun working on ways to gather more samples from the surrounding area to determine the extent of the infection in this part of the state,” said Cory Gray, chief of the AGFC’s Research Division.

Gray said the commission has also contacted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to coordinate and share information.

There are no reported cases of CWD infection in humans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also noted that research has raised concerns that there may be a risk to people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Howard Earl Holmes
Body found in ditch identified as missing Wynne man
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Julius Martel Henry, 35, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect

Latest News

Alan Lamar returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, but the Red Wolves fell to Tulsa 41-34.
10 Red Wolves selected to 2021 All-Sun Belt Football Team
Arkansas guard Stanley Umude dunks on a fast break against Central Arkansas during the first...
#10 Arkansas rolls over Central Arkansas 97-60
Jonesboro High hosts the annual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic
36th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off Thursday
Plan underway to expand Big River Park in Crittenden County
Plan underway to expand Big River Park in Crittenden County