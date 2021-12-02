Dec. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Thursday looks to be a nice, sunny day and with breezy conditions, temperatures will warm into the 70s.

Clouds start to increase on Friday but will remain warm. Rain chances return to the forecast overnight Friday.

Temperatures drop over the weekend as our next storm system arrives. Showers stick with us through Sunday.

It’ll be colder early next week with another chance of rain by Tuesday or Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions.

The nation’s highest court heard oral arguments Wednesday on a Mississippi abortion law that drew supporters on both sides of the debate to the nation’s capital.

Your most wonderful time of the year can become a nightmare if you don’t make sure your secure items in your home and car.

In Jefferson County, community leaders have come together against gang violence by announcing a new initiative.

World Aids Day is a day to help reduce the stigma behind HIV. Over 37 million people live with HIV, according to HIV.gov.

