Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault

Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault
Tony Allen arrested for domestic assault(TNT Video)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Grizzlies player Tony Allen has been arrested for reportedly assaulting his wife.

According to a report from the Collierville Police Department, Allen’s wife says she moved into an apartment without him two weeks ago because he had “changed” and become “dark,” but she did not elaborate on this.

The report says Allen came to the apartment saying that she was keeping his two kids from him, and, after banging on the door to be let in, Allen left briefly and when he returned he kicked the front door in, damaging the frame.

Once inside, Allen reported confronted his wife. She told him she was going to call the police, but he forcibly took the phone from her and threw it in a nearby toilet.

When police arrived on the scene, Allen was taken into custody and charged with domestic vandalism, interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
A $750,000 cash-only bond was set for Gavin Harris, 18, of Jonesboro during an appearance in...
$750,000 cash only bond set for suspect in shooting
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head

Latest News

Youth in Jonesboro
Parent starts community group for troubled youth, parents
A Jonesboro woman said she has created a group to help parents and children with the issue of...
Parent starts community group for troubled youth, parents
Jonesboro Police expected to see an increase in breaking and entering calls
Breaking and entering calls expected to rise
Preparing for 2A State Semifinals
Tight-knit McCrory Jaguars prepare for 2A Semifinal matchup
Breaking or entering cases have increased in Jonesboro and police say leaving Christmas gifts...
Breaking and entering calls expected to rise, police say