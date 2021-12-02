Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department...
FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Nicholas Mitchell, of Dover. Mitchell, who was accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, was sentenced Thursday Dec. 2, 2021 to four years and nine months in federal prison.(Dover Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in  prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday although 39-year-old Nicholas Mitchell of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

The judge said the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He said he wanted revenge on the pizza dough company that fired him, not to hurt anybody.

Supermarket surveillance video showed him handling pizza dough and loitering around a refrigerated case.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Howard Earl Holmes
Body found in ditch identified as missing Wynne man
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Julius Martel Henry, 35, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron variant cases confirmed in Colorado, Minnesota
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies teen accusers visited mansion