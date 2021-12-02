Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Money for libraries, assisted living centers slated in state

Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A state committee on Thursday approved nearly $57 million in requests from funding from the federal CARES Act, with money slated for libraries, assisted living centers, and COVID-19 contact tracing in the state.

The Arkansas CARES Act Committee met at the state Capitol to discuss the requests.

Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther told the committee there were nearly $63 million in available funds to be reimbursed.

Among the requests were $6,391,000 for the Department of Human Services to help assisted living facilities around the state. The money will be used for staffing concerns at and to meet needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee also appropriated nearly $4.8 million to provide personal protective equipment, HEPA air filters, and fogger machines for 160 library buildings; and $4 million for COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing for the Arkansas Department of Health.

Also, the funding included nearly $1.6 million for reimbursement for juvenile officers by the Arkansas Supreme Court; and $1 million for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to provide 26 truckloads of meat, vegetables, turkey, peanut butter, and other items for people in need.

The CARES Act funding must be spent before Dec. 31, officials said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Howard Earl Holmes
Body found in ditch identified as missing Wynne man
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Julius Martel Henry, 35, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide

Latest News

Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash