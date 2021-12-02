Money for libraries, assisted living centers slated in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A state committee on Thursday approved nearly $57 million in requests from funding from the federal CARES Act, with money slated for libraries, assisted living centers, and COVID-19 contact tracing in the state.

The Arkansas CARES Act Committee met at the state Capitol to discuss the requests.

Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther told the committee there were nearly $63 million in available funds to be reimbursed.

Among the requests were $6,391,000 for the Department of Human Services to help assisted living facilities around the state. The money will be used for staffing concerns at and to meet needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee also appropriated nearly $4.8 million to provide personal protective equipment, HEPA air filters, and fogger machines for 160 library buildings; and $4 million for COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing for the Arkansas Department of Health.

Also, the funding included nearly $1.6 million for reimbursement for juvenile officers by the Arkansas Supreme Court; and $1 million for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to provide 26 truckloads of meat, vegetables, turkey, peanut butter, and other items for people in need.

The CARES Act funding must be spent before Dec. 31, officials said.

