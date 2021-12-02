Energy Alert
New businesses join 200-acre Jonesboro property

Progress is happening at Greensborough Village.
By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Progress is happening at Greensborough Village near Hilltop in Jonesboro.

The 200-acre property has an apartment complex and a movie theatre.

Soon, The Social, Shadrach’s, and University Lofts will be added to the development.

Gary Harpole, a managing partner at Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group, said this project has been in the works for over seven years.

Finally, it is in a place where construction will be nonstop.

“Things like stormwater drainage, street construction, utilities, sidewalks, those kind of things that just have to be in place before we can fully move forward and those things are there now,” said Harpole.

The real estate group plans to house nearly 3,000 people between multi-family and single-family housing units.

Harpole said University Lofts is on track to open next year.

They have two spaces on the property almost ready to begin construction.

