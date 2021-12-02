One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 5 in Stone County, according to Arkansas State Police.

Shasta Corter, 38, of Mountain View was driving south on Highway 5 in a 2016 Dodge Caravan around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday when the crash happened.

ASP said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Athos Johnstone-Hinton, 45, of Mountain View was going north on Highway 5 when it drove left of center and hit the Caravan.

Hinton; 37-year-old Albert Corter of Mountain View, who was a passenger in the Caravan; and two minor passengers in the Caravan were taken to a local hospital due to their injuries.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

