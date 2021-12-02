Changes Over the Weekend

Warm again today as clouds start to increase. Temperatures fall a bit on Saturday as a cold front moves through. The front may also bring a few showers in the morning before a cloudy but dry afternoon. Temperatures surge back to the 60s on Sunday as the same front lifts back to the north. Rain is possible throughout Sunday, but the best chance may not come until after sunset into the overnight when the cold front fully pushes through for good. Heavy rain and thunder look likely. Some may see over an inch of rain by Monday morning. Highs struggle to get out of the 40s next week.

