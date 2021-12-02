Paragould firefighters rescue man having seizure

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Fire Department worked Thursday to help a man in a possibly dangerous situation.

According to authorities, Paragould firefighters responded to the First United Methodist Church after getting a call about a man having a seizure.

Officials say the man was working on the roof of the church when the seizure happened.

Firefighters were able to get the man safely off the roof, with the help of the other roofers.

