Parent starts community group for troubled youth, parents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman has started a community support group for troubled youth and parents, as a way to stop the violence in the city.

Christel Jones, the group’s founder, said teenagers are acting out because they are not receiving enough attention at home.

“A lot of times, I think, teenagers are falling through the cracks, we’re not noticing,” Jones said.

Jones added the idea of starting the group was sparked from seeing social media threats being made towards schools and the rash of shootings that have killed one person.

She said she started the meetings approximately two weeks ago for a brainstorming session to gauge the needs and resources in the community.

So far, Jones has had at least 20 people in support of the group.

By providing the one-on-one attention children and teenagers need, Jones believes there is hope to keep them from going down the wrong path.

“It takes one person to stop a child and say, ‘this is not the answer,’” she said.

Jones mentioned she includes parents into the group because she knows that parents may struggle with understanding their child’s needs.

“Sometimes, parents need guidance,” she said.

Jones does not have a name for the group yet, but she expects to fully launch it in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.