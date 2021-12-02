Police, educators, officials discuss youth violence in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro city leaders and educators spent Wednesday discussing the increasing number of recent shootings and youth violence, saying it will take a team approach on the issue.

According to the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, Mayor Harold Copenhaver met with police and officials with two of the city’s school districts to talk about the issue.

Copenhaver said in the meeting that city officials must work with school leaders on the issue.

“While our police department is always working with our schools, I want to have an ongoing open dialogue with our school leaders. All our school districts will be included,” Copenhaver said in the Facebook post. “The more we share information, the safer we become.”

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott also spoke to the group, saying the work involves “evolves our approach” in dealing with the juvenile crime issue.

“Don’t let anyone act like this is new ground,” Elliott said. “We’ve always been working to protect and serve our youth, and we want you to know that we are closely involved with youth in school and out. That’s how we solve crimes.”

