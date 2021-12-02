Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police, educators, officials discuss youth violence in Jonesboro

Jonesboro city leaders and educators spent Wednesday discussing the increasing number of recent...
Jonesboro city leaders and educators spent Wednesday discussing the increasing number of recent shootings and youth violence, saying it will take a team approach on the issue.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro city leaders and educators spent Wednesday discussing the increasing number of recent shootings and youth violence, saying it will take a team approach on the issue.

According to the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, Mayor Harold Copenhaver met with police and officials with two of the city’s school districts to talk about the issue.

CITY, SCHOOL LEADERS DISCUSS YOUTH CRIME Mayor Harold Copenhaver and police leadership met with officials from two of...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Copenhaver said in the meeting that city officials must work with school leaders on the issue.

“While our police department is always working with our schools, I want to have an ongoing open dialogue with our school leaders. All our school districts will be included,” Copenhaver said in the Facebook post. “The more we share information, the safer we become.”

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott also spoke to the group, saying the work involves “evolves our approach” in dealing with the juvenile crime issue.

“Don’t let anyone act like this is new ground,” Elliott said. “We’ve always been working to protect and serve our youth, and we want you to know that we are closely involved with youth in school and out. That’s how we solve crimes.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
A $750,000 cash-only bond was set for Gavin Harris, 18, of Jonesboro during an appearance in...
$750,000 cash only bond set for suspect in shooting
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head

Latest News

Jonesboro Police expected to see an increase in breaking and entering calls
Breaking and entering calls expected to rise
Youth in Jonesboro
Parent starts community group for troubled youth, parents
A Jonesboro woman said she has created a group to help parents and children with the issue of...
Parent starts community group for troubled youth, parents
Preparing for 2A State Semifinals
Tight-knit McCrory Jaguars prepare for 2A Semifinal matchup