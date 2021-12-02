Reducing the stigma about HIV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - World Aids Day is a day to help reduce the stigma behind HIV. Over 37 million people live with HIV, according to HIV.gov.

David Carter has lived with HIV for the last 12 years and his life has changed. David also does not know how he contracted the virus. “I know I was faithful and honest with my wife, I have no idea because I wasn’t using IV drugs or nothing like that,” he said.

David believes that if people were more knowledgeable about HIV then there would be a different narrative about the virus.

Paula Weaver of Jonesboro has also experienced people with HIV being treated differently firsthand.

“The people that I knew when they would go to the hospital or doctor, they were treated badly. And it was a shame,” she said.

For people with HIV, they can reach out to the Northeast Arkansas Regional AIDS Network. NARAN offers support services for people with the virus.

Employees at NARAN, like Destiny Mason, are more than happy to assist anyone who needs help.

