Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Robbers target mother with baby outside Los Angeles home

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street Sunday evening.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
A $750,000 cash-only bond was set for Gavin Harris, 18, of Jonesboro during an appearance in...
$750,000 cash only bond set for suspect in shooting
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
A man is being held on a $1 million bond after Jonesboro police say he shot his father in the...
Man accused of shooting father in the head

Latest News

Local organization helps fight the stigma behind HIV.
Reducing the stigma about HIV
Jonesboro city leaders and educators spent Wednesday discussing the increasing number of recent...
Police, educators, officials discuss youth violence in Jonesboro
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses or others who may have information...
Video captures thieves rob woman in her own driveway with her baby in a stroller
An area economist said Wednesday that the issue involving the nation's supply chain has...
Federal Trade Commission orders information from large retailers