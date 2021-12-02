Energy Alert
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Seeing Low Number of Volunteers

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is underway this year, but with fewer volunteers than they have seen in recent years.

The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s number one fundraiser of the year with a goal of $80,000 this year.

They are just a couple of days into this year’s campaign, but Charles Smith with the Salvation Army says that far fewer people are volunteering this year and it could seriously hurt their funding.

“The more that we have to pay people to ring the bell is the less we can help those that maybe need more assistance this time of year,” said Smith.

They currently have ringers at 12 locations across Jonesboro, but Smith says that number isn’t quite what they are looking for.

Smith is a commanding officer of the Jonesboro Salvation Army and he does not quite understand why the number of volunteers has fallen.

“This year, here in Jonesboro, it just seems like there is a decrease on those who want to volunteer,” said Smith. “We are having to hire more people than we have had to in the past.”

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering or working with the salvation army visit www.registertoring.com to find a local office to near you.

