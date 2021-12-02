Sharp County deputies search for armed and dangerous suspect

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the theft of a vehicle, armed with an AK-47 and a pistol, according to Sharp County dispatch.

Deputies got a call Wednesday evening about the vehicle theft.

Authorities believe the suspect is driving a 2001 black Nissan Frontier, 4-door with a luggage rack in the back.

Officials are asking people not to approach the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous. The suspect may be headed to the Springfield, Mo. area.

Anyone with information on the case can call Sharp County dispatch at 870-994-2211 or their local law enforcement agency.

