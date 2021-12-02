Energy Alert
Trumann Police Department giving back to less fortunate this Christmas

Donations at the Trumann Police Department(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trumann Police Department has partnered with Blue Crew to raise money to give local children presents this Christmas.

The program allows residents of the community to drop off toys that they will handout, to less fortunate families, near Christmas in their annual festival.

After not being able to give out toys last year, Lieutenant Ryan Price and the rest of the station are very excited to be back accepting both toy and cash donations.

“The look on the kid’s face, when we roll up with our lights on, and a bed full of presents, they are excited as you can imagine,” said Price.

Donations are being accepted up until Dec. 15.

For more information, you can contact the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423.

