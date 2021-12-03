Energy Alert
#9 Arkansas men’s basketball hosts Little Rock on Saturday

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks(KBTX)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The 9th/10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks will play Little Rock – the second of back-to-back home games versus an in-state university – on Saturday (Dec. 4). Tipoff is set for 3:00 pm and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

This will be the first time Arkansas and Little Rock have ever met in a regular-season game. The two teams met in an exhibition on Oct. 20, 2019, to commemorate the naming of Nolan Richardson Court.

The Razorbacks won the game, 79-64. Arkansas used a 19-3 run to start the game and a 21-6 run to start the second half to set the stage for the win. Former Trojan and current Razorback Kamani Johnson recorded a double-double for Little Rock with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Arkansas welcomes back Razorback great and current Little Rock head coach Darrell Walker. Walker is a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and UA Sports Hall of Honor member.

(Thru Thurs – Dec. 2) Arkansas is 1 of just 14 teams in the NCAA that is undefeated and joins LSU as the only SEC team that are undefeated

JD Notae leads the SEC in scoring (18.3 ppg). He also ranks third in the NCAA in steals.

Did you know, under head coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas is 11-5 when shooting 25% or worse from 3-point range with one of those losses coming in overtime. Arkansas is 4-0 this year in such games and has won six straight when shooting 25% or worse.

In the two-plus seasons Eric Musselman has been head coach at Arkansas, The Razorbacks have won 52 games, the most by any SEC program over the span. Arkansas’ 35 home win also is the best among SEC programs over the span.

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

