Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts UCA on Saturday

For the first time since 2015, A-State hosts Central Arkansas at First National Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State plays back-to-back non-conference games against two different in-state Division I opponents for the first time in program history (vs Central Arkansas, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff). A-State is 39-16 since the 2017-18 season began when scoring 75 or more points and have won 9-straight games when reaching 75 points.

The Red Wolves are 20-3, 4-0 this season, in the last 23 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting.

Desi Sills leads the conference with 2.33 steals per game. The last A-State player to average more than 2.0 steals per game was Dereke Tipler in the 2005-06 season with 76 steals in 29 games (2.62 steals/game). Eaton needs 3 assists to pass Brian Reaves for the 3rd-most assists in program history and 4 assists would make him the third player in program history with 400 assists.

Marquis Eaton is 87 points away from Maurice Miller (1946-50) for 8th on the all-time scoring list in program history.

In 36 games played from 2016-19, Christian Willis was 10-of-38 (.263) from 3-point range, but in his last 60 games, he is 54-122 (.443) beyond the arc.

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 55-71 (.437).

For the first time since 2016, A-State will meet Central Arkansas on the hardwood. The matchup will be the 45th meeting between the two teams, but just the seventh since 1953. The two sides met each season from 2011-12 through 2016-17 and the matchup returns this season. The Red Wolves own a 25-19 edge in the series and have won the last six meetings. The Bears moved to the A-Sun prior to this season.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.