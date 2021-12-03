Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to Northwestern State

Trinitee Jackson notched her fourth double-double of the season, but it was not quite enough to move the Arkansas State women’s basketball team past a pesky Northwestern State team, dropping an 80-76 nail biter Thursday at First National Bank Arena.

Jackson registered 20 points and 14 boards, marking the second time this season the junior forward has amassed 20 points and 10 or more rebounds. Her rebounding led A-State (4-5) to a 40-33 advantage on the boards, although the Lady Demons (4-3) had four players in double figures.

Lauryn Pendleton tallied 18 points and 7 rebounds while Keya Patton scored 10 on 4 of 5 shooting with a pair of boards and 5 assists with 4 steals. Morgan Wallace grabbed 5 rebounds while handing out 6 assists. A-State made 29 of 63 shots (46.0 percent) and 8 of 18 from 3-point land (44.4 percent).

Northwestern State was strong offensively, shooting 45.9 percent (28 of 61) from the field and an even 50.0 percent (11 of 22) from long range. The Lady Demons also found productivity at the free-throw line, connecting on 13 of 16 foul shots (81.3 percent). Jiselle Woodson led the Lady Demons with 18 points, while Monette Bolden notched 17. Karmelah Dean added 16 with 5 assists and Candice Parramore scored 13. Jordan Todd grabbed 10 rebounds to lead NSU in rebounding.

Mya Love opened up the contest with a trey before the Lady Demons cut it to 7-6 on a pair of free throws. A-State then surged ahead with an 11-0 run to lead 18-6, but NSU battled back to cut the Red Wolves’ lead to just 26-21 after the opening quarter. The Lady Demons kept it close in the second quarter, outscoring A-State 24-19 in the period to end the half tied at 45.

Northwestern State took its first lead of the night with 6:56 to go in the third on a Parramore trey to lead 48-47. A 6-0 run, all in the post on scores by Jackson, Jireh Washington and Kiayra Ellis, moved the lead back into A-State’s favor by two. The Lady Teams reclaimed a one-score lead on a jumper by Dean with 46 seconds to go, but a three-point play by Jackson moved the needle back over to the Scarlet and Black, as A-State led 61-60 after three.

In the fourth quarter, a pair of Washington free throws and a Pendleton 3-point basket gave the Red Wolves a two-score advantage with 6:42 remaining. After three lead changes to put NSU ahead by one, Pendleton tied it at 70 with 4:22 left on a midrange jumper. Woodson’s long-range bucket with 2:36 remaining fell through, and ultimately gave the Lady Demons the lead for the rest of the night. Patton cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, but the Red Wolves could not close the gap any further.

A-State returns to the road for its next test, traveling to altitude to face Utah State. Tip-off from the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah, is set for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on UtahStateAggies.com, while the radio broadcast of all A-State women’s basketball games can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.

